New Jersey synagogue vandalized with graffiti

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police say vandals targeted a synagogue in Monroe Township.

The spray-painted graffiti was discovered at the temple at the township's Jewish Center on Thursday.

The congregation says messages were also taped to the front of the building.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement condemning the vandalism, saying, "At a time when our Jewish community is dealing with heightened antisemitism, our houses of worship must be protected."

According to the township's mayor, police believe juveniles are behind the incident. No arrests have been made.

The graffiti has since been painted over.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 7:07 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

