Judge temporarily blocks 3 New Jersey school districts' controversial transgender policy

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MARLBORO, N.J. -- A judge has temporarily blocked three New Jersey schools from enforcing new policies regarding transgender students.

The state asked for a preliminary injunction against three Monmouth County school districts that wanted parents to be notified if their child asked for transgender accommodations.

According to NJ.com, that request was granted by a judge Friday.

The state's attorney general argued that if enforced, the policies could forcefully out students and cause harm.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 5:05 PM

