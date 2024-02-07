Monmouth County sheriff's office launches paid EMS operation in effort to address critical emergency responder shortage

OCEANPORT, N.J. -- Parts of New Jersey are facing a critical shortage of emergency responders.

Right now, the state has around 19,000 registered EMTs. Right before the pandemic, there were 21,000.

In response, the Monmouth County sheriff's office has launched its first ever paid EMS operation.

When it comes to response time, Monmouth County is third slowest in the Garden State, according to the sheriff's office.

MedStar aims to change that.

"Our board of county commissioners are excited to provide some paid services," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

Paid EMS to fill the void created by dropping numbers of registered EMTs.

"It's harder and harder to get volunteers in the community, particularly with the certifications and continuing education and in a post-COVID environment," Golden said.

"With COVID also came extremely high housing costs, people were working different hours, working different positions ... We're here to help our partners and help our volunteers and keep the community safe," said Robert McLaughlin, paramedic supervisor for the sheriff's office.

McLaughlin shares MedStar currently employs 23, with the expectation of that number climbing to nearly 50 over the next month. Three ambulances sit poised to respond to calls with a fourth going into service soon.

For now, ambulances will be stationed in the Central Region, around Fort Monmouth.

"It will go out from there. This is a two-year expansion program by the board of county commissioners," Golden said.

Beyond improving response times and in turn the health and well-being of residents, MedStar also aspires to inspire.

"Hopefully, with us here, we can try and bolster our volunteer ranks ... We're going to be partnering with our volunteer squads to give them another resource," McLaughlin said.

"We need more young adults to come in to the profession," Golden said.

MedStar will offer internships in hopes interns apply for permanent positions.

We asked if those requiring EMS services will face increased costs. The Monmouth County sheriff's office tells us no, insurance gets billed and the individual will not be responsible for the difference.