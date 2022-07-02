Watch CBS News
Thousands of monkeypox vaccine doses coming to New York City

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- New York City will receive nearly 6,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

As of Thursday, 78 people in the city have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

The city's health department says it is working with federal partners to get extra doses in the coming weeks.

Additional appointments will be available next week after the vaccines arrive.

