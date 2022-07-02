Thousands of monkeypox vaccine doses coming to New York City

NEW YORK -- New York City will receive nearly 6,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

As of Thursday, 78 people in the city have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is presumed to be monkeypox.

RELATED STORY: Man recovering from monkeypox says virus is "way worse" than COVID

The city's health department says it is working with federal partners to get extra doses in the coming weeks.

Additional appointments will be available next week after the vaccines arrive.