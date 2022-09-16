Over 50,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments in New York City go online Friday
NEW YORK -- New York City is expanding monkeypox vaccine eligibility and shortening the time between doses.
Second-dose appointments will be open to anyone who received their first dose at least 28 days ago.
The city will also expand eligibility to people who are under 18 and who meet all other eligibility criteria. Under the law, minors must provide the consent of a parent, guardian or legal custodian.
Over 50,000 additional first- and second-dose appointments will be made available at 4 p.m. Friday.
