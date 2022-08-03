New York City will receive 32,000 monkeypox vaccine doses in next round of distribution, Gov. Hochul says

How can you stay safe from monkeypox?

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that New York City will receive 32,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in the coming weeks in the first of three additional installments.

The rest of New York state will get nearly 12,000 vaccines.

The number of cases continues to rise both in the city and across the country. There are more than 6,300 cases of monkeypox in the United States.

New York state is reporting more than 1,600 cases. Most of them -- 1,558 cases -- are in New York City.

There are 155 cases in New Jersey and 39 in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to invoke the Defense Production Act.

"This will help ramp up the manufacturing of monkeypox vaccines and give manufacturers the resources they need to make these vaccines available to more people at a much more accelerated rate," Gillibrand said.

She says the government needs to act now to ensure those who are affected have access to treatment.