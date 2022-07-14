Watch CBS News
Monkeypox vaccinations available by appointment Thursday on Fire Island

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monkeypox vaccines will be administered Thursday on Fire Island. 

Anyone considered "high risk" with an exposure within the last two weeks is eligible to sign up online for an appointment. 

The vaccines will be given out Thursday and Friday at pop-up clinics in Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines. 

CLICK HERE for more information.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 7:08 AM

