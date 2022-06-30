Monkeypox cases in New York City rise to 62 as city waits for vaccine shipment

New York City waits for more monkeypox vaccine as cases climb to 48

NEW YORK -- Health officials say monkeypox cases continue to rise in New York City.

Sixty-two people have tested positive for the virus, and unfortunately, vaccine doses are in short supply.

The city is still waiting for a shipment from the federal government.

The White House plans to prioritize cities with high cases, like New York.

"We have known about monkeypox cases in the United States since May, and we should have ramped up education and access to testing a few weeks ago," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder.

Gounder says the White House should have quickly deployed the vaccine from the strategic national stockpile.