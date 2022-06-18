25 monkeypox cases confirmed in New York state

25 cases of monkeypox reported in New York

NEW YORK -- More cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in our area.

Twenty-five cases have been reported in New York, with 23 in New York City, one in Sullivan County and one in Westchester.

The city's health department says the most recent cases are not linked to travel, which suggests person-to-person transmission is taking place.

The disease causes a rash that can look like chickenpox. Visit on.nyc.gov/monkeypox for more information.