Street in Queens renamed to honor Mollie Gustine, pioneering NYPD officer who died of COVID-19

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A street in Queens is being renamed in honor of Mollie Gustine, a pioneering NYPD officer who died of COVID-19 in 2020. 

Gustine joined the NYPD in 1963 and was one of only a few Black women in the department at the time. 

In 1974, Gustine was promoted to detective and assigned to the sex crimes unit. She retired in 1983. 

The street renaming will be held Saturday afternoon at 192nd Street and 117th Road in Jamaica

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

