Driver indicted in Midtown rampage that left 9 injured on New Year's Day

NEW YORK -- A driver has been indicted in connection to a Midtown rampage early on New Year's Day.

Mohammed Alaouie is accused of injuring nine people by recklessly driving through crowded Midtown sidewalks and streets shortly after the ball drop.

Alaouie is also charged with assaulting his girlfriend just before the incident.

He faces multiple counts, including assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.