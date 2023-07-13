2024 MLB schedule released: Yankees start in Houston, Mets open at home on March 28

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball released the 2024 schedule on Thursday, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.

All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series in Seoul on March 20-21, MLB's first regular-season games in South Korea.

The Mets open at Citi Field against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees start on the road with a 4-game series against the Houston Astros.

More highlights on the Yankees' schedule include the first trip to Boston on June 14-16 before the Red Sox make their first appearance at Yankee Stadium July 5-7. The Yankees will host the Dodgers for the first time since 2016 on June 7-9.

The Mets' schedule includes a 2-games series against the Phillies in London on June 8-9 and a rematch of the 2015 World Series with the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on April 12-14.

The Subway Series starts June 25-26 in Queens, then heads to the Bronx July 23-24.

Other games outside the U.S. and Canada next year include Houston and Colorado on April 27 and 28 in Mexico City.

The Cardinals and Giants are scheduled to play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20 in a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays.

The Athletics could be playing their last games in Oakland. Their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and the team hopes to move to a new ballpark to built in Las Vegas.

The All-Star Game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.