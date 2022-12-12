Mixed emotions for Tri-State Area residents as snow hits region

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. -- Flakes continued to fall Sunday night across parts of our region, leading to a possibly messy Monday morning commute.

The snow was falling but melting as soon as it hit the ground. It left a light dusting on top of cars, but not much on the roads in Tarrytown. Still, everything will be wet and slippery. It's a reminder to take it easy on the roads Sunday night into Monday, despite the roads being salted.

In the Rockland County town of Pomona, one man was filling his tank with gas, two snowmobiles towing behind him, but they were for another day.

"I'm headed to plow snow, actually. My brother owns a commercial snow removal company and I work for him, so I'm headed to plow snow," Dennis Stoll said.

Plows were out on the roads, as cars took caution. Windshield wipers were going all night.

"Just drive slow and be careful," said Jeff Rosen of Pomona.

The wintry mix that made its way through our area will make roads quite slippery, even if most of the snow isn't sticking.

"There will be salt on the road in a couple of hours and it should be good for the morning," Stoll said.

At a local gas station, one worker said snow usually means more customers.

"We do get a lot of ramp-up this time of year. Snow usually comes with a lot more business sometimes because of Christmastime. People are going out to see family," Shaun Hager said.

Conditions were sloppy near New Square earlier on Sunday. Fluffy white flakes descended on Hackensack, too, and dusted the tops of cars and porches in New Rochelle.

For some, it's a nuisance.

"I don't really like snow, but I understand it's an essential part of the season," Hager said.

For others, it's a gift.

"What's your favorite thing to do out in the snow?" Kliger asked 11-year-old Ella Litchfield.

"Probably build a snowman," she said.

Like it or hate it, on Sunday night a little bit of snow was a reality.

You probably won't have to spend hours digging out on Monday, but you may want to wear some warm waterproof boots and drive slowly, in case of slippery patches or ice.