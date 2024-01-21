Missing teen with autism spotted on surveillance video with 3 adults unfamiliar to his family

NEW YORK -- There are new details on the search for a missing teenager from Long Island.

Police say 15-year-old John Gray was spotted on surveillance footage with three adults who are unfamiliar to his family.

Gray, who has autism, was last seen Thursday in East Hampton. Investigators believe Gray's phone is now dead or taken, but it was pinged throughout Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.