Search continues for missing hiker Hector Zamorano at Ramapo Reservation

MAHWAH, N.J. -- In New Jersey, search teams are looking for a father who disappeared after going on a hike at a reservation in Bergen County.

He was last seen about three days ago.

CBS2's Kristie Keleshian spoke with his heartbroken wife, Maria Lucero.

"A perfect husband, a perfect father," Lucero said.

Lucero can't describe her husband, Hector Zamorano, without bursting into tears.

Before she spoke to CBS2, she said a prayer at a church across the street.

The frequent Ramapo Reservation hiker left the house around 9 o'clock Sunday morning and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"Oh, I feel terrible because it's like a nightmare. It's incredible, this situation ... I don't know what he's doing," Lucero said.

The nearly-year-long Mahwah resident normally goes on hikes alone, but this time, he left without his phone, which was unusual for him.

Lucero and her husband own a painting company, and she says her husband hasn't worked in the past few weeks, saying he was stressed, and when he's stressed, he hikes.

State, county and local police have been dispatched across the reservation, including boat and aerial units.

Lucero and Zamorano have a 9-year-old son.

"I told him that he keeps calm ... This situation is difficult, but he goes to keep calm," Lucero said.

Zamorano often liked to stop at the reservation's Scarlet Oak Pond. The 41-year-old was last seen at the reservation Sunday, wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark green shoes.

Lucero is sending out a message to her husband.

"That I love him ... We are strong and we can do it, but together," she said.

Hikers say the reservation is usually busy on Sundays, which makes it surprising to them that he was able to go missing.

Bergen County officials are considering this a rescue mission and urge anyone with information to call Mahwah police.