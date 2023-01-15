Sunday marks 14-year anniversary of "Miracle on the Hudson"

Sunday marks 14 years since "Miracle on the Hudson"

NEW YORK -- Sunday marks 14 years since the "Miracle on the Hudson."

On Jan. 15, 2009, U.S. Airways flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia Airport and lost engine power when it struck a flock of geese.

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed the plane in the Hudson River and saved everyone on board.

All passengers and crew members were rescued with help from New York Waterway ferry crews.

The story was later told in the 2016 movie "Sully," starring Tom Hanks.