Ulster County wildfire still burning after nearly 1 week

KERHONKSON, N.Y. -- A large effort is underway to contain a wildfire in Ulster County that's been burning for nearly a week.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies have been battling the wildfire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

Authorities say a lightning strike caused the fire on Saturday.

Two @nyspolice helicopters conducted 49 bucket drops yesterday and are continuing with drops today.



Minnewaska State Park Preserve remains closed at least through Labor Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/njNH6ksEew — NYSDEC (@NYSDEC) September 1, 2022

Black Hawk and state police helicopters have dumped 600 gallons of water in dozens of buckets to help contain the flames.

"At this time, there is no threat to structures. There was one hunting cabin up, way up at the top, and we saved it. So that's... There has been no loss of actual structures, lives. Lives are not threatened at this time. We are pretty certain that we'll be able to contain it so that does not occur," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday.

The fire has already burned through at least 270 acres of the preserve.