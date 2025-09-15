Minnesota Twins shut out New York Yankees 7-0; Woods Richardson strikes out 11

Simeon Woods Richardson struck out a career-high 11 over six innings and Austin Martin drove in four runs on Monday night to lead the Minnesota Twins over the New York Yankees 7-0.

New York dropped five games back of AL East-leading Toronto with its second straight loss. The Yankees' lead for the top AL wild card was cut to one game over Boston.

Woods Richardson (7-4) walked three and gave up two hits against the AL's highest-scoring team. Kody Funderburk, Travis Adams and Pierson Ohl each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

Brooks Lee doubled and homered and Edouard Julien had two hits for the Twins, who scored five runs off Luke Weaver in the seventh inning.

Weaver has a 6.21 ERA in 34 games since returning June 20 from a strained left hamstring. He had a 1.05 ERA in 24 games before he got hurt.

Yankees relievers have a 5.45 ERA since the All-Star break, 28th among the 30 teams.

Carlos Rodón (16-9) gave up two runs and five hits in six innings, losing consecutive starts since June.

Paul Goldschmidt and José Caballero each had a hit for the Yankees, who did not advance a runner past second base.

Jhonny Pereda doubled in the third and scored when Martin hit into a forceout, and Lee led off the fifth with his 15th homer.

Minnesota blew it open off reliever Luke Weaver in the seventh.

Trevor Larnach and Lee hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh, Martin had a three-run double and Luke Keaschall greeted Camilo Doval with an RBI single.

Key moment

José Caballero hit a one-out double in the fifth, but Woods Richardson caught him breaking early to third and Caballero was out in a rundown. Austin Wells then flied out.

Key stat

Woods Richardson tied his career high of eight strikeouts by the end of the fourth inning.

Up next

RHP Cam Schlittler (3-3, 3.05 ERA) of the Yankees will face RHP Zebby Matthews (4-5, 5.06) on Tuesday.