Possible military-style object washes up on Rockaway Beach

NEW YORK -- An object that appears to be an old military-style ordnance washed up on Rockaway Beach on Friday.

The NYPD and Parks Department got a call about a 3-foot-long cylinder on the beach in Queens at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the object is not hazardous, but authorities are still inspecting the object.