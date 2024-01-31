Milford Police seek 3 caught on camera stealing ATM from gas station

Police search for suspects who stole ATM from Milford gas station

MILFORD, Conn. -- Police in Milford are searching for three people accused of stealing an ATM.

Surveillance video shows the heist, which happened early Tuesday morning.

They forced the door open, tied a rope around the ATM and connected it to the bumper of a getaway car.

The driver then hit the accelerator to haul it away.

Police say it all took less than two minutes.

"Nothing you can really do, you know what I mean? I told my guys, if someone comes in, just give them whatever he wants, and nothing is more important than your life," gas station manager Mesut Bayram said.

Bayram says it's the second time in two years an ATM was stolen.

The ATM contained about $1,000.