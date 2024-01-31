Watch CBS News
Local News

Milford Police seek 3 caught on camera stealing ATM from gas station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police search for suspects who stole ATM from Milford gas station
Police search for suspects who stole ATM from Milford gas station 00:41

MILFORD, Conn. -- Police in Milford are searching for three people accused of stealing an ATM.

Surveillance video shows the heist, which happened early Tuesday morning.

They forced the door open, tied a rope around the ATM and connected it to the bumper of a getaway car.

The driver then hit the accelerator to haul it away.

Police say it all took less than two minutes.

"Nothing you can really do, you know what I mean? I told my guys, if someone comes in, just give them whatever he wants, and nothing is more important than your life," gas station manager Mesut Bayram said.

Bayram says it's the second time in two years an ATM was stolen.

The ATM contained about $1,000.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 7:49 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.