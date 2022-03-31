Bridges, Ball help Hornets in win over Knicks

NEW YORK — Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Charlotte Hornets past the New York Knicks 125-114 on Wednesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

The Hornets improved to 40-37 and moved into a tie with idle Brooklyn for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points, going 6 for 8 from long distance, RJ Barrett added 25, and Julius Randle chipped in 21 for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

The loss dropped the 11th place Knicks to 34-43 after entering the night 4½ games behind the Atlanta for the 10th spot.

Charlotte had its 12-point fourth quarter lead cut after three-point play by Randle made it 109-105 with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bridges then took over the game and outscored the Knicks 14-5 over a span of almost three minutes.

The Hornets' forward hit a 3-pointer and converted a PJ Washington pass for a windmill baseline dunk that made it 114-106. Bridges later followed Fournier's basket with a layup off a pass from Ball to extend the lead to 119-108.

Oubre had 13 points and Ball and Bridges each had 11 points in the first half as the Hornets shot 24 for 48 (50%) from the field and led 58-55 at halftime.

TIP INS:

Hornets: Charlotte had 39 assists on 49 of their made baskets.

Knicks: Alec Burks had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT:

Hornets: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Knicks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.