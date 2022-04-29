Watch CBS News

Miguel Mella arrested for attacking women outside Columbia dorm, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Sex abuse suspect arrested near Columbia 00:21

NEW YORK -- Police say a sexual assault suspect is under arrest, now they want to know if he's responsible for more crimes. 

Miguel Mella is accused of attacking at least two 19-year-old women last Thursday near a Columbia University dorm. 

1089-22-sexual-abuse-26-pct-04-21-2022-photo.jpg
Police say a sexual assault suspect is under arrest, now they want to know if he's responsible for more crimes.  NYPD

The 32-year-old was picked up Saturday on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching. 

Investigators urge any other potential victims to come forward. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 8:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.