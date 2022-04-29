Miguel Mella arrested for attacking women outside Columbia dorm, police say

NEW YORK -- Police say a sexual assault suspect is under arrest, now they want to know if he's responsible for more crimes.

Miguel Mella is accused of attacking at least two 19-year-old women last Thursday near a Columbia University dorm.

The 32-year-old was picked up Saturday on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching.

Investigators urge any other potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.