Police investigating stabbing at Manhattan migrant shelter

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a stabbing at a migrant shelter in Midtown.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street near 10th Avenue.

Witnesses say a large group was outside the hotel when a fight broke out.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest and forearm. He was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The age of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police say it is unclear if the victim and the attacker knew each other.

So far, no arrests have been made.