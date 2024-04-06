Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating stabbing at Manhattan migrant shelter

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a stabbing at a migrant shelter in Midtown.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street near 10th Avenue.

Witnesses say a large group was outside the hotel when a fight broke out.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest and forearm. He was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The age of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police say it is unclear if the victim and the attacker knew each other.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 10:25 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.