Police: Victim harassed, chased with broomstick in anti-LGBTQIA+ attack in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a nonbinary individual was harassed and chased in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. near East 36th Street and Flatlands Avenue in Midwood.

Police say the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and, unprovoked, got into an argument with them, then flicked a cigarette in their direction.

The suspect then left, but allegedly came back moments later, made anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks and chased the victim while brandishing a wooden broomstick.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.