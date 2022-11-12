NYPD seek man accused of pointing gun at passersby, robbing stores

The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who robbed two stores and pointed a gun at people in several neighborhoods on Nov. 8, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who robbed two stores and pointed a gun at people in several neighborhoods.

Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a Citi Bike with a weapon in hand.

A gun was pointed at people walking on the street.

It happened at several locations Tuesday from Lower Manhattan to Midtown, including two Duane Reade stores.

There have been at least five incidents reported.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.