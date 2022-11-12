Watch CBS News
NYPD seek man accused of pointing gun at passersby, robbing stores

By CBS New York Team

Suspect accused of robberies in Midtown, Lower Manhattan
Surveillance photos of wanted suspect.
The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who robbed two stores and pointed a gun at people in several neighborhoods on Nov. 8, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who robbed two stores and pointed a gun at people in several neighborhoods.

Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a Citi Bike with a weapon in hand.

A gun was pointed at people walking on the street.

It happened at several locations Tuesday from Lower Manhattan to Midtown, including two Duane Reade stores.

There have been at least five incidents reported.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 11, 2022 / 11:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

