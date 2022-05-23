Race for New York's new 10th Congressional District could be one of the most interesting midterm elections

NEW YORK -- Redistricting will give residents in parts of Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan a new representative in Congress next year.

Candidates, including former Mayor Bill de Blasio, are throwing their hats in the ring and it could be one of the most interesting races to watch, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

It's been called a free for all.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler has represented the 10th Congressional District for decades. But the seat is now up for grabs after redistricting changed the boundaries.

It went from including the Upper West Side and cherry-picked neighborhoods in Brooklyn to capturing all of Lower Manhattan and a broader swath of Brooklyn, from Prospect Heights to Bay Ridge.

"This is an open seat in New York City that is incredibly progressive, incredibly diverse and where you don't need a majority of the vote, you may even have more candidates throwing their hats in the ring," political strategist JC Polanco said.

New York State Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou is among three politicians showing interest early. Niou already represents Lower Manhattan - the first Asian American to do so - but is unfamiliar to many Brooklyn residents.

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who is openly gay, is facing a tough reelection battle in Westchester County. Jones is setting his sights on District 10, where he does not live, referencing Lower Manhattan's history as "the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement."

"The problem is, that he's coming into a district he doesn't represent, facing folks who are running from the area," Polanco said. "That's a disadvantage."

But de Blasio's candidacy is getting the most buzz.

"He's got all the right issues, he's just terrible at doing it," one person said.

"He's a terrible administrator, but he might actually make a good congressman," one person said.

While facing poor approval ratings during his tenure, some say de Blasio's name recognition could be key.

"It will come down to name recognition and money. We have a very short window. Unfortunately, August is a time when many families will be away," said Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn with the Brooklyn Democratic Party. "We are really going to push the absentee voting."

Even more people are reportedly considering a run, including 80-year-old former congresswoman and attorney Elizabeth Holtzman.

Nadler is facing reelection in a newly drawn district that pits him against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney.