Middlesex County residents fear homes are on the brink of collapsing into creek

MIDDLESEX, N.J. -- Homeowners in Middlesex County are pleading for help as their homes are on the brink of collapsing into a nearby creek.

One home has been condemned for some time, and people living in the neighboring homes live in fear, wondering when they will be next.

They're located on Heather Lane, which is now an environmentally sensitive cul-de-sac, as well as Holley Court.

Residents and the mayor tell CBS New York's Lisa Rozner the problem of erosion started a few years ago when a pump station was installed that changed the direction of the body of water behind it.

Some residents say they've lost around 35 feet of their backyard because of it.

They were hoping the Army Corps of Engineers would get involved to help fix it, but they just learned Tuesday from Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman that the area does not fall under the Army Corps of Engineers' authorization. She said she hoped some state disaster money could be allocated to the area.

It was not welcome news to residents or the mayor.

"The river used to do like an S-turn, and when they put that pumping station in, it created a volume flow and a current, and it just undercut all the property that wasn't directly in lane with that process, and it just took everything out in its path, and it's going to do that again the next major storm that we get," homeowner Al Platten said.

"We've reached out to every government organization -- FEMA, OEM, state OEM, Army Corps -- and they said, yeah, we can help, but then next day or two, they say no, we can't help . The borough cannot get involved in private property, that's a big no-no, so the homeowners are left to fend for themselves. We're trying to do the level best we can," Middlesex Mayor John Madden said.

We are reaching out to the congresswoman and the Army Corps of Engineers for comment.