Michigan State University senior who also survived Sandy Hook shooting: "It's not OK"

NEW YORK -- Survivors of school shootings know the pain and heartbreak of living through trauma like Michigan State University is facing.

Police say a gunman killed three students and wounded five others Monday before he died by suicide.

Survivors of other shootings are now coming forward, including a college student who survived both the MSU and Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

Michigan State senior Jackie Matthews lived through not just Monday's mass shooting at her college, but 10 years ago she lived through the Sandy Hook massacre, when 20 children and six adults were killed inside the Connecticut elementary school.

Matthews says "we can no longer allow this to happen," calling on lawmakers to act on gun safety legislation.

"The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have lived through is just incomprehensible," she told Inside Edition. "We can no longer just provide love and prayers. It needs to be legislation, needs to be action. It's not OK."

David Hogg, who survived the Parkland school shooting five years ago almost to the day of the Michigan shooting, said lawmakers need to put politics aside to make meaningful changes.

"I'm just so frustrated at the fact that we're still in the same place," he said. "I have a special message for the Republicans and conservative gun owners who don't agree with me in the first place. Look, I can respect people who don't agree with me, but I can't accept that there is nothing that we can do as Americans to keep the number one thing we all care about, which is our loved ones, and especially our children, safe."

Other survivors of the Michigan State shooting said moving tables and shelves to barricade themselves in safe locations felt like "second nature" and it just "clicked."