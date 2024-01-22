Michelle Troconis trial: Prosecutors introduce video they're tying to weapon used to kill Jennifer Dulos

Prosecutors introduce video they're trying to tie to weapon used to kill Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Monday marked the seventh day of the trial of Michelle Troconis, who is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the 2019 murder of his wife, Jennifer Dulos.

In court, there was a first look at surveillance video that prosecutors are tying to the murder weapon.

In May 2019, just hours after Jennifer Dulos disappeared from her home in New Canaan, her estranged husband drove to Albany Avenue in Hartford, apparently unaware it was bristling with surveillance cameras, a thousand of them that were being monitored at the Capital City Command Center. Cameras that captured Fotis Dulos dumping items in various trash cans.

"I observed the individual take what appeared to be contractor-style black garbage bags from the rear of his vehicle, a square or rectangular black rubber mat," Connecticut State Police Sgt. Michael Beauton Jr. said.

Prosecutors contend it was all evidence from the cleaned-up crime scene inside Jennifer Dulos' garage.

More video shows a homeless man going through one of the trash cans. That man is expected to testify he found a bloody knife and pillow.

At one of Fotis Dulos' stops, a woman matching Troconis' description is seen reaching out of the passenger side and touching the sidewalk, before Fotis Dulos walks to her side of the truck and throws something into a storm drain.

It's the first evidence directly connecting Troconis to the alleged coverup of Jennifer Dulos' murder.

State police say the evidence recovered from the storm drain were license plates once registered to Fotis Dulos, but doctored to slightly change the numbers.

In order to convict Troconis of murder conspiracy, prosecutors need to convince the jury there was a murder and Fotis Dulos committed it.

So, in essence, he's on trial as well, four years after dying by suicide.

Two jurors were dismissed for various reasons last week. On Monday, another juror told the judge he just realized he was slightly acquainted with a police witness, many years ago.

That juror is being allowed to remain on the panel.