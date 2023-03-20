Watch CBS News
CBS Saturday Morning Co-Host Michelle Miller shares her search for belonging in new book

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- You know Michelle Miller as one of the co-hosts of "CBS Saturday Morning."

She brings you the headlines every weekend from the Times Square studio, as well as fun and heartwarming moments. 

Miller just released a powerful new memoir, a deeply personal story titled "Belonging: A Daughter's Search for Identity through Loss and Love."

She joined us Monday to share more about why she wanted to write this book and the reaction she's gotten from readers. 

Miller will also be with Gayle King at 7 p.m. at the 92nd Street Y.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS and watch her full interview for more information. 

First published on March 20, 2023 / 9:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

