Homeless Vietnam veteran who recently passed away honored in Suffolk County
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A homeless Vietnam veteran who recently passed away received a proper send-off in Suffolk County on Tuesday.
Michael Pagano died of cancer and did not have any relatives.
Volunteers from several veterans services groups honored Pagano with an escort and funeral procession.
He received a Marine Corps salute and was buried at Calverton Cemetery.
