Michael Masone of Massapequa arrested for having stockpile of illegal fireworks and mortars, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A Massapequa man was arrested after police said they found a stockpile of illegal fireworks that belonged to him.

Michael Masone, 37, had 113 cases of illegal fireworks and 400 mortars, according to Nassau County Police

Masone was taken into custody on Saturday. 

As the Fourth of July approaches, police said they're taking a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to illegal fireworks.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

