Michael Masone of Massapequa arrested for having stockpile of illegal fireworks and mortars, police say

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A Massapequa man was arrested after police said they found a stockpile of illegal fireworks that belonged to him.

Michael Masone, 37, had 113 cases of illegal fireworks and 400 mortars, according to Nassau County Police.

Masone was taken into custody on Saturday.

As the Fourth of July approaches, police said they're taking a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to illegal fireworks.