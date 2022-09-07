Michael Jordan jersey expected to fetch as much as $5 million at Sotheby's "Invictus" sports auction

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- Sotheby's "Invictus" sports auction started Tuesday in New York City.

The centerpiece is a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey worn during the 1998 NBA finals.

"The Last Dance" jersey from Game 1 of the series is expected to sell for as much as $5 million.

The auction will feature items belonging to other sports legends, including Wayne Gretzky, Kobe Bryant, Rafael Nadal, Peyton Manning and Jackie Robinson.

Bidding on auction items ends Sept. 14. For more information, click here.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:25 PM

