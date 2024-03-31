Mets pitcher Yohan Ramírez, manager Carlos Mendoza suspended for pitch behind Brewers' Rhys Hoskins

NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramírez and manager Carlos Mendoza were suspended by Major League Baseball on Sunday after it was determined Ramirez intentionally threw at Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ramírez was suspended for three games and Mendoza for one, said Michael Hall, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations, and both were fined.

Mendoza will serve his suspension Sunday, the last game in the season-opening series between New York and Milwaukee at Citi Field and his third as a major league manager.

Ramírez is appealing his suspension.

Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins (12) ducks a pitch from New York Mets relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 30, 2024, in New York. Ramirez was ejected from the game. Frank Franklin II / AP

Home plate umpire Lance Barrett ejected Ramírez for throwing at Hoskins in the seventh inning of the Mets' 7-6 loss Saturday, a day after Hoskins' hard slide at second caused a confrontation with infielder Jeff McNeil on Opening Day.

Ramírez's first pitch to Hoskins sailed behind the right-handed hitter, who dropped his bat and glared as the reliever raced to pick up the ball, which caromed off the backstop.

Hoskins had a two-run single in the first, a two-run homer in the third, then singled and scored on a balk in the fifth before Ramírez entered the game.

Ramírez said he was not intentionally throwing at Hoskins after the game.