Mets-Yankees subway series starts Tuesday night

NEW YORK - It is shaping up as one of the most anticipated matchups between the Mets and Yankees in a long time.

They've both been in first place most of the season, with the Yankees holding onto the best overall record in the majors at 66 and 31.

Last September, things even got a little chippy between stars of the two clubs. The benches cleared after the Mets accused the Yanks of whistling from the dugout in order to steal signs. But right now, all the talk is about how this matchup will help the city do some bonding.

"This is going to be a great moment for New York and a moment when the city can come together over the game of baseball. Obviously, you have a side to pick, but this is going to be a real fun time for the city of New York, and I'm really excited," said Mets first basemand Pete Alonso.

"Just the fans getting into it. Always a packed playoff atmosphere, always back and forth. You never know what's going to happen. And just the competition - they have a great pitching staff, great offense over there. So do we. So, looking forward to see what happens," said Aaron Judge.

It's a two game series, followed up by another two game set in late August. But the massive success of both teams has fans dreaming of another matchup in October for a subway world series.

That's only happened once before, over two decades ago in 2000, when the Yanks beat the Mets in five games for their third straight World Series title.