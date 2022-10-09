Mets fans feeling optimistic as New York avoids elimination in Wild Card Series

Mets fans optimistic as New York takes lead in Wild Card Series Game 2

Mets fans optimistic as New York takes lead in Wild Card Series Game 2

Mets fans optimistic as New York takes lead in Wild Card Series Game 2

NEW YORK -- The Mets season looks like it will stay alive, and fans are feeling optimistic.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke to excited fans outside the stadium in Queens.

"Energy's great in there. Mets are gonna do it tonight. They'll do it tomorrow, and we'll see whatever team's next ... I'm a Met fan 40-something years. Got my Met charm and stuff like that. Die-hard Met fan, so I'm very proud they won 101 games. I didn't care about the Atlanta series, but I'm very proud of them. They did great," one fan said.

"It's been a long time coming, you know? There's been a lot of down years but this year we got 100 wins," another fan said.

READ THE RECAP: Mets stars shine, NY saves season with win over Padres

New York's win Saturday night forces a final and decisive Game 3 Sunday night at Citi Field.