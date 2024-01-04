Mets, outfielder Harrison Bader agree to 1-year deal for about $10 million, AP source says

NEW YORK — Center fielder Harrison Bader and the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year contract for about $10 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team.

Bader, a Gold Glove winner with St. Louis in 2021, returns home to New York after spending a little more than a year across town with the Yankees. He was acquired from the Cardinals in an August 2022 trade for pitcher Jordan Montgomery and then claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Aug. 31 last year.

Cincinnati Reds' Harrison Bader bats during the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Aaron Doster / AP

The 29-year-old Bader batted .232 with seven homers and 40 RBIs during an injury-plagued season with the Yankees and Reds. He had a .622 OPS in 98 games and a career-best 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts.