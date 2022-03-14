Mets' Pete Alonso "thankful to be alive" after car crash in Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he survived "a close experience to death" after a driver ran a red light and crashed into his car in Florida.

"This is just really special to be here. This is a really special Spring Training," Alonso said Monday. "Guy ran a red light, T-boned me."

Alonso said his car "flipped over, probably about three times" after it was hit Sunday.

Alonso said his car flipped over 3 times. Calls his wife, who was following in another car, a real hero for springing into the action. Says he’s blessed to even be able to play this game. — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) March 14, 2022

"I'm just really thankful to be alive. I'm really thankful that I'm healthy, very thankful to be here," the 2019 Rookie of the Year said.

Alonso said he felt normal and would be ready for full activity on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old slugger led the Mets with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 2021.