Mets' opener against Brewers postponed until Friday at 1:40 p.m.

NEW YORK -- Due to rain in the forecast, the Mets' season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday has been postponed.

Instead, the teams will get the 2024 season started on Friday at 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field. Tickets from Thursday will be honored on Friday, the team said.

Season ticket holders may exchange their opening day tickets for another regular season home game until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Mets will send veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to the mound against Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta in the opener.