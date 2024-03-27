Watch CBS News
Mets' opener against Brewers postponed until Friday at 1:40 p.m.

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Due to rain in the forecast, the Mets' season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday has been postponed.

Instead, the teams will get the 2024 season started on Friday at 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field. Tickets from Thursday will be honored on Friday, the team said.

Season ticket holders may exchange their opening day tickets for another regular season home game until 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

For more information on the the rescheduled game, please click here.

The Mets will send veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to the mound against Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta in the opener.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 2:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

