Mets say Max Scherzer to miss 6-8 weeks with oblique strain

NEW YORK -- The Mets' rotation has taken another hit, perhaps the biggest one yet.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will miss up to two months due to an oblique strain suffered during the sixth inning of New York's 6-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Scherzer, 37, took himself out of the game after throwing a pitch to Albert Pujols. He immediately signaled to the dugout that something was wrong.

UPDATE ON MAX SCHERZER



Max’s images showed a moderate to high grade internal oblique strain. A general timeline for an injury of this nature is 6-8 weeks. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 19, 2022

The Mets are already down ace Jacob deGrom, who has yet to pitch this season due to a shoulder blade injury, and recently lost promising youngster Tylor Megill, who is on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. Neither Scherzer nor deGrom is expected back before July.

The Mets (25-14) came into play Thursday with a 6-game lead over Philadelphia atop the NL East. Barring a trade, they will rely on right-handers Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Tajuan Walker, plus call-ups from the minors until they get their two aces back.