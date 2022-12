Metropolitan Opera to perform "The Magic Flute"

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Opera is starting its holiday season on a high note.

The family-friendly performance of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" will be presented in English with imaginative creatures filling the stage.

The curtain goes up Friday.

Performances run until Jan. 6.