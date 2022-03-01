Watch CBS News

Metropolitan Opera boots artists that support or are supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Opera in Lincoln Center said Monday it's cutting ties with artists allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the opera said, "While we believe strongly in the warm friendship and cultural exchange that has long existed between the artists and artistic institutions of Russia and the United States, we can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him -- not until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored, and restitutions have been made." 

First published on February 28, 2022 / 8:36 PM

