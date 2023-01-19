Watch CBS News
Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Metro-North train clips car on Harlem line, no injuries
Metro-North train clips car on Harlem line, no injuries 00:18

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.

There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.

Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.

