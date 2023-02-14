Watch CBS News
Metro North suspended in New Canaan after non-passenger train partially derails

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Metro-North train partially derails in New Canaan
Metro-North train partially derails in New Canaan 00:16

NEW CANAAN, CONN. -- Metro North service was suspended Tuesday in New Canaan after a non-passenger train partially went off the tracks.

It happened at 7:24 a.m. during the morning commute.

Warning: Train service in New Canaan is suspended this morning. Busses will be set up, but it will take time. This...

Posted by New Canaan Fire Co., No. 1 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The fire department said a train failed to stop at the end of the line and bumped a gate.

There were no passengers on board, and no injuries were reported. 

Substitute bus service is being provided between New Canaan and Stamford. 

Metro North and MTA police are investigating the cause of the derailment. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

February 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

