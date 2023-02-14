Metro North suspended in New Canaan after non-passenger train partially derails

NEW CANAAN, CONN. -- Metro North service was suspended Tuesday in New Canaan after a non-passenger train partially went off the tracks.

It happened at 7:24 a.m. during the morning commute.

Warning: Train service in New Canaan is suspended this morning. Busses will be set up, but it will take time. This... Posted by New Canaan Fire Co., No. 1 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The fire department said a train failed to stop at the end of the line and bumped a gate.

There were no passengers on board, and no injuries were reported.

New Canaan Branch service is temporarily suspended because of a disabled train near New Canaan. We are attempting to secure buses but until they are on scene, please travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central as well as other destinations. pic.twitter.com/v3epJtNJol — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) February 14, 2023

Substitute bus service is being provided between New Canaan and Stamford.

Metro North and MTA police are investigating the cause of the derailment.