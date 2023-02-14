Metro North suspended in New Canaan after non-passenger train partially derails
NEW CANAAN, CONN. -- Metro North service was suspended Tuesday in New Canaan after a non-passenger train partially went off the tracks.
It happened at 7:24 a.m. during the morning commute.
The fire department said a train failed to stop at the end of the line and bumped a gate.
There were no passengers on board, and no injuries were reported.
Substitute bus service is being provided between New Canaan and Stamford.
Metro North and MTA police are investigating the cause of the derailment.
