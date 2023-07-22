Metro-North service snarled on New Haven, Harlem lines after bridge girder buckles

Checking back in on Park Avenue Viaduct replacement -- and impact

NEW YORK - It's rough going on the rails Saturday for some Metro-North customers.

The MTA said a bridge girder buckled at a Bronx River Parkway overpass above the tracks while a state Department of Transportation maintenance crew was working on it overnight Friday into Saturday.

There's no service to Yankee Stadium on the New Have and Harlem lines for Saturday's game.

The Hudson line continues to operate at a normal schedule.

The Harlem and New Haven lines remain suspended in The Bronx while NYS DOT crews conduct urgent roadway repairs above our tracks. Customers traveling to and from New York City are advised to seek alternate means of transportation or ride the Hudson Line. pic.twitter.com/jz7J9YOYd9 — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 22, 2023

Metro-North said the following service changes are in effect on the New Haven line:

Service is suspended between Williams Bridge and Mt. Vernon East.

Limited hourly service on the New Haven line.

The last stop on westbound trains from New Haven and Stamford is Mt. Vernon East.

Trains from Grand Central will make a final stop at Williams Bridge.

Limited bus service between Mount Vernon East and Wakefield-241 St Station will be provided.

A buckled girder above Metro-North tracks on July 22, 2023. Flickr/MTA Photos

These are the changes on the Harlem Line:

Service is suspended between Williams Bridge and Wakefield

Limited hourly service on the Harlem line.

The last stop on southbound trains is Wakefield.

The last stop on northbound trains is Williams Bridge.

New York City subways are cross-honoring Metro-North tickets.

"Service will resume when DOT crews are able to stabilize the overpass, allowing trains to safely operate on the tracks below," the MTA said in a statement.

To check the current status, CLICK HERE.