Metro-North delays continue after heat-related signal problem in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- There were lingering delays for some Metro-North customers Thursday night.
Thursday's high temperatures cut power to a signal location in the Bronx earlier in the day.
The MTA says it caused significant afternoon delays to all Metro-North trains in and out of Grand Central Terminal.
Crews were on site making repairs, which are expected to be completed in time for Friday's morning rush.
