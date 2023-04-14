Watch CBS News
Metro-North delays continue after heat-related signal problem in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There were lingering delays for some Metro-North customers Thursday night.

Thursday's high temperatures cut power to a signal location in the Bronx earlier in the day.

The MTA says it caused significant afternoon delays to all Metro-North trains in and out of Grand Central Terminal.

Crews were on site making repairs, which are expected to be completed in time for Friday's morning rush.

