Met Council on Jewish Poverty prepares thousands of Rosh Hashanah meals for New Yorkers in need

NEW YORK -- The Met Council on Jewish Poverty helped organize Rosh Hashanah meals on Manhattan's East Side on Sunday.

Those who need them can order those meals online.

"We have constituents who need food and they can order their food online, and we pack it for them and we deliver it for them. So we've revolutionized the way we're delivering food to low-income New Yorkers, which is really incredible. No more lines, no more waiting, no more food waste and just a tremendous amount of dignity," Met Council CEO David Greenfield said.

Dozens of volunteers spent the day preparing the food, which will be sent to more than 140,000 New Yorkers.

The Met Council runs the largest digital food pantry system in the country.

