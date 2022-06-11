MercyFirst to close Syosset foster care program, reimburse shop owners after break-ins

SYOSSET, N.Y. -- MercyFirst is closing its Residential Foster Care program in Syosset after it said children in the program were arrested in connection to burglaries in the area.

"We do not tolerate this behavior and are devastated that our local businesses have been harmed in this manner, and we are cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation," the nonprofit said in a statement.

"MercyFirst accepts financial responsibility for property damages incurred by local businesses and all businesses impacted were contacted by the CEO," the statement continued.

UPDATE: Following the arrest of teen in the burglary and vandalism of a dozen Syosset businesses, Mercy First announces it will close it’s foster program, and fully reimburse impacted businesses. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/vyVRnQmoaf — Carolyn Gusoff (@GusoffTV) June 11, 2022

A dozen shopkeepers woke up Tuesday to shattered glass and alarms going off after their downtown Syosset shops were broken into, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported.

"They threw a rock through the front door. They broke it, then they kicked in the glass," said Vadim Nayman, who owns Bagel Master.

Bagel Master was hit twice early Tuesday by what appeared to be different groups of young people.

"Whoever did it was just doing it just to do damage," Nayman said. "They tried to steal stuff but weren't able to even get in the register. So they destroyed registers."

The mayhem continued across the street as they hit one shop after the next.

A bakery owner watched on surveillance video what appeared to be seven teens convening in the parking lot, then shattering doors and scavenging what they could from his cash register.

"They looked very young. So it's not good, it's not good. And my question more is 14, 15 years old ... I'm a little bit sad because, naturally, I have kids. I don't like that kids act like that," said Fabrizio Facchini, who owns Cardinally Bakery.

MercyFirst said closing the Residential Foster Care program in Syosset "is a voluntary action taken by the agency and in coordination with state and local government."

It said children in the START with Hope and Raise The Age programs were not involved in the burglaries.