Gov. Hochul announces $1 billion to improve access to mental health care in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's making mental health a priority in New York.

Hochul announced a $1 billion investment to improve access to mental health care Thursday at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx

The governor said there's a huge need for psychiatric beds, in particular. 

"Our plan is to add 1,000 in-patient beds by funding 150 beds in state facilities and bringing 850 psych beds back online in hospitals," said Hochul. 

The plan includes transitional and longer-term supportive housing, outpatient services and employment help during recovery. 

