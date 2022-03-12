Watch CBS News

Memorial walk held in Washington Heights for slain NYPD Det. Jason Rivera

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A memorial walk was held Saturday for an NYPD detective killed in the line of duty.

Family members and neighbors of slain Det. Jason Rivera walked through his Washington Heights neighborhood. They shared members of Rivera during a special ceremony.

"The only thing that I feel when I hear the name Jason Rivera is pride, and Tata, wherever you are, I want you to know how much," older brother Jeffrey Rivera said.

The walk began at the elementary school Jason Rivera attended on Broadway and Academy streets. Marchers also stopped at his precinct.

Jason Rivera and Det. Wilbert Mora were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem in late January.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 12, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.