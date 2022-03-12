Memorial walk held in Washington Heights for slain NYPD Det. Jason Rivera

NEW YORK -- A memorial walk was held Saturday for an NYPD detective killed in the line of duty.

Family members and neighbors of slain Det. Jason Rivera walked through his Washington Heights neighborhood. They shared members of Rivera during a special ceremony.

"The only thing that I feel when I hear the name Jason Rivera is pride, and Tata, wherever you are, I want you to know how much," older brother Jeffrey Rivera said.

The walk began at the elementary school Jason Rivera attended on Broadway and Academy streets. Marchers also stopped at his precinct.

Jason Rivera and Det. Wilbert Mora were fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem in late January.